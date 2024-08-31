Here’s the real reason why Brazil has banned Musk’s X

Brazil began blocking access to Elon Musk’s social media platform X early Saturday after the company failed to comply with a judge’s order. This move has made the platform largely inaccessible both on the web and via its mobile app in the country.

The suspension was triggered when X missed a deadline set by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to appoint a legal representative in Brazil. This escalation is the latest in a months-long conflict between Musk and de Moraes, revolving around issues of free speech, far-right accounts, and misinformation.

In response to Brazil’s decision to block access to X, the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, criticized the move, stating, “Free speech is the bedrock of democracy, and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes.” The social media network is reportedly used by at least 10% of Brazil’s 200 million population, and by Saturday morning, many users reported being unable to access the platform.

X closed its office in Brazil earlier this month, citing threats of arrest against its representative if she did not comply with what the company described as “censorship” and illegal orders under Brazilian law. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the suspension of X accounts accused of spreading disinformation, many of which were linked to supporters of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, while they were under investigation. He further stated that the company’s legal representatives would be held responsible if any of these accounts were reactivated.

X and Musk have faced escalating fines for refusing to comply with these orders, and both have joined critics in Brazil in accusing Justice de Moraes of having a left-wing bias. This confrontation is the latest in a series of disputes involving Musk, who has also clashed with the European Union over the regulation of X and recently had a public disagreement with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Brazil’s telecommunications agency, tasked with enforcing the suspension, stated that it is “proceeding with compliance” to block the platform, according to Reuters. Justice de Moraes has given companies like Apple and Google a five-day deadline to remove X from their application stores and to block its use on iOS and Android systems. He also warned that individuals or businesses using methods such as VPNs to access X could face fines of R$50,000 (£6,700).

The ban will remain in effect until X appoints a new legal representative in Brazil and pays the fines for violating the country’s laws. In a previous post from one of its official accounts, X indicated it would not comply with the demands, stating, “Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil – simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents.” The post further argued that the judge’s demands required them to violate Brazil’s own laws, which the company refused to do.