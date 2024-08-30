Blogger documenting life in Gaza killed in alleged Israeli airstrike

GAZA: A Gaza-based blogger who gained a substantial following on Instagram and TikTok by portraying daily life in Gaza has been killed in an Israeli strike.

Mohammad ‘Medo’ Halimy, 20, was struck by shrapnel from an Israeli missile blast in Khan Younis on Monday, according to two youth organisations he had previously collaborated with.

The Tamer Institute for Community Education informed the BBC that Halimy was in a sheltering area near the beach when he was fatally injured by debris from the explosion.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) told the BBC they could not confirm a strike in Khan Younis on Monday but stated they continue to “counter threats while striving to minimize harm to civilians” in Gaza.

Halimy had built a following of over 250,000 on Instagram and TikTok after his family was forced to flee their home due to Israeli military operations following the October 7 attacks.

His videos featured everything from simple cooking recipes made with limited supplies to tutorials on creating his content.

In an interview last year, he mentioned that each video cost him about $3, a significant amount in Gaza.

He posted his final video on Monday, hours before his death, showcasing his tent and detailing his day’s activities.

Both Palestinian organisations that confirmed his death to the BBC reported that the fatal strike occurred on a nearby street, with Halimy being injured by flying debris.

He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Spark, a Gaza-based charity with which Halimy had worked in the summer of 2023, confirmed his death to the BBC, praising his “ability to add beauty and splendour to a place wherever it is.

“His sister, Rahaf, announced his passing on Instagram, writing, “Muhammad, your kind spirit will remain with us, and we believe you deserve a better world. May God accept you as a martyr.”