Peshawar court grants 10-day transit bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

PESHAWAR: A local court has granted a 10-day transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed.

The ruling came during a hearing led by Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal, who directed Sanam to appear before the relevant courts in Punjab.

Sanam’s lawyer, Ali Zaman Advocate, explained that FIRs have been filed against his client in Lahore and Mianwali. Justice Iqbal questioned why Sanam, whose residence is in Lahore, was in Peshawar and whether she was aware of the cases against her.

Ali Zaman responded that this was Sanam’s first request for transit bail, as she had not previously filed such a petition. He further stated that Sanam faced difficulties entering the court, prompting the request for transit bail in Peshawar.

The court ordered Sanam to provide a surety bond of 100,000 rupees and appear in the relevant Punjab courts within 10 days.