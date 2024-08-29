New KP committee to scrutinise caretaker govt’s medicine buys

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has established a high-level committee to investigate the procurement of medicines during the caretaker setup, as announced by Musadaq Abbasi, the Minister for Anti-Corruption.

This move comes in response to allegations circulating on social media suggesting misconduct in the purchase of medicines by the caretaker government under the Medical Care Commission (MCC) guidelines for 2023-24.

Minister Abbasi emphasized that future purchases for the fiscal year 2024-25 will adhere strictly to merit-based policies and approved procedures, ensuring transparency and fairness in the procurement process.

He outlined the decentralized procurement process, wherein demands will be made directly by the end users, and vendors will deliver medicines to designated locations, focusing on effectiveness and cost-efficiency.

In other developments, the KP cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, approved a draft law aimed at swiftly addressing the grievances of overseas Pakistanis through a dedicated commission.

The cabinet session also passed a resolution condemning the assassination of Hamas Political Wing Leader Ismail Hania in Iran, describing his death as a significant loss to the Palestinian freedom movement and reaffirming support for Palestine’s independence struggle.

Furthermore, the cabinet forwarded several resolutions to the Federation, including demands for the abolition of India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, referring to Kashmir as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan.

Other resolutions addressed include condemning an attack on the Pakistani consulate in Germany by Afghan miscreants, highlighting the cabinet’s proactive stance on both domestic and international issues.