Court gives Rawalpindi CPO two weeks to find missing jail deputy

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench has imposed a 14-day deadline for the City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi to locate Muhammad Akram, the missing former Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

The court session, presided over by Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, was attended by Akram’s wife, Maimona Riaz, and her advocate, Iman Mazari.

During the hearing, the CPO, along with the SSP Investigation and the Station House Officer (SHO), assured the court of their ongoing efforts to find Akram. The court also ordered the CPO to ensure the safety of Akram’s family, following their report of an incident where 25 unidentified individuals in various uniforms conducted a search at their residence within the jail premises.

Justice Rauf highlighted the serious nature of missing persons cases, referencing instances where individuals were later found in countries such as Afghanistan. The urgency to resolve such cases was stressed, with the justice reminding all parties of their accountability.

The hearing concluded with the court granting the CPO a 14-day extension to continue the search for Akram, with proceedings set to resume on September 10.