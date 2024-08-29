Freedom or fear?

Aerial firing was once again resorted to by many during the recent Independence Day celebrations. The practice has frequently resulted in injuries and fatalities over the years, casting a shadow over what are supposed to be joyous occasions. This reckless behaviour endangers lives, and it also reflects a deeper issue within society.

How can we claim to honour our nation’s independence when our celebrations are marred by actions that put our fellow citizens at risk? It is as if we have forgotten the true meaning of freedom; a freedom that was won the hard way. It should be cherished, not tarnished by senseless acts of violence.

If we are not even capable of celebrating our own Independence Day in a responsible and dignified manner, how can we ever hope to bring about the much-needed revolution in the country? This is a question that we must ask ourselves.

In essence, a revolution requires not just change at the top, but a transformation in the mindset of the people. As a nation, are we ready to embrace progress, respect the rule of law, and prioritise the wellbeing of our fellow citizens?

As such, aerial firing is not a symbol of bravery or patriotism; it is a manifestation of a mindset that is dangerously detached from the realities of civic responsibility.

If we truly want to see Pakistan move forward, we must begin by changing ourselves by adopting behaviours that reflect maturity, respect as well as a true understanding of what it means for us to be independent.

The relevant authorities should take strict action against those indulging in aerial firing, and to educate the public about the dangers it poses.

Truly, Independence Day should be a time to celebrate our freedoms, not to jeopardise them. Let us honour our nation by celebrating in a way that reflects the values and principles upon which it was founded. Let the Independence Day be a day of joy and fun, not worries for others.

SYED KALBE JAFFAR NAQVI

KARACHI