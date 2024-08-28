‘Step Up, Bright Future Awaits You’: Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches CM Internship Program

We want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the ‘Chief Minister Internship Program’ for the bright future of the youth.

“We want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while launching the Chief Minister Internship Program in Punjab. She added, “Young people! step up, bright future awaits you.”

As per details, Youth aged between 18 to 25 years can register for the internship program at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk. The selected interns will get placement opportunities in prominent private-sector institutions.

The CM said that 6,000 internships spanning over six months duration will be offered In Phase-I, and the interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 doing their internship period. In the Chief Minister Internship Program, preference will be given to graduates who have completed their degrees in the last two years, she informed.

Earlier, the Punjab government launched Chief Minister Climate Leadership Development Internship Programme under ‘Mera Punjab Smog Free’ initiative to pursue durable steps for the improvement of environment in the province.

The Punjab government offered young graduates Rs25,000 under the internship programme to combat smog in the province.

The applications were open to graduates aged 18 to 25 who completed their degree in the last 2 years.

Punjab CM Aggrieved Over Loss of Lives in Torrential Rains

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to electrocution and collapse of roofs during torrential rains. The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. The CM directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured persons due to collapse of roofs.

CM Maryam grieved over demise of PML-N AJK leader

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Central Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) AJK Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz.

The chief minister on Wednesday paid tribute to late Ch Aziz over rendering appreciable services for party.

Maryam Nawaz expressed her heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family besides praying departed soul to rest in eternal peace.