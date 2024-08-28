NATIONAL

Police arrest key suspect in 12-year-old girl’s gang-rape, murder in Karachi

By Staff Report
KARACHI: Police have apprehended the ‘main suspect’ in the gang-rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Karachi’s Saddar area, confirmed on Wednesday.

The young victim was discovered raped and murdered last Sunday, with her body found in a bag and brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) by Saddar police for examination, according to Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed.

The case drew immediate attention from Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who directed police to swiftly act and capture those responsible.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, reported that the arrested suspect, a watchman at Bara Market near Cantonment Station, played a key role in the crime.

He added that while three suspects were initially identified, the other two—employees at the Shalimar bus terminal—had escaped.

The victim, who resided under Lilly Bridge at Cantt. Station with her mother, was abducted from the bus terminus.

“They took her to their office where the crime was committed,” DIG Raza explained. The arrests were facilitated by CCTV footage and technical resources, leading to DNA testing of seven individuals and over twenty interrogations.

Raza emphasized the complexity of the case but noted the crucial role of CCTV in tracking down the suspects.

