World

Palestine to pursue BRICS membership after Russia summit

By Agencies

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK: Palestine is expected to submit its application to join the BRICS, a group of emerging economies, after its upcoming summit in October in the city of Kazan, southwestern Russia.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted the Palestinian ambassador to Moscow, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, as saying that Palestine will lodge its application for joining BRICS after attending the summit.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that one session would be fully devoted to Palestine,” the Palestinian ambassador said.

Earlier, Putin invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan.

“This invitation means that despite all the crimes, killings and destruction in the Gaza Strip, our message is that Palestine wants to live and to develop,” Ambassador Nofal added.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In January, it welcomed Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE as full members.

Russia took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on Jan. 1, 2024.

Previous article
Time to shun politics of hatred, focus on progress, security of Pakistan: Tessori
Next article
China’s Xinjiang region emerges as a Powerhouse of international trade
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Opposition benches raise internet slowdown issue in NA, govt deflects

Concerns regarding the ongoing internet slowdown and the potential implementation of a firewall in Pakistan were raised in the National Assembly, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...

Trump vs Harris: Who is leading according to latest polls?

Trials begin for lung cancer vaccine that could eradicate deadly disease

SCCI askes KP govt to abolish 2pc cess on exports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.