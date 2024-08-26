Time to shun politics of hatred, focus on progress, security of Pakistan: Tessori

Sindh Governor participates in Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday emphasized the importance of moving away from the politics of hatred, focusing instead on the security and progress of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after attending Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri in Lahore, he expressed optimism that Pakistan was on the path to progress and the time was not far away when the country would achieve a more respectable role in the comity of nation.

Responding to a question, the Sindh Governor mentioned that attempts were made to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in Karachi, whenever there was progress and development. “Whenever Pakistan progresses, hostile forces attempt to create unrest”, he added.

To another question, the Sindh Governor acknowledged the commendable work of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and expressed his prayers for further success. He praised the efforts of the Army Chief, who, he said was working tirelessly not only to protect the borders but also to ensure economic stability. He called on everyone to pray for the removal of obstacles to Pakistan’s development.

Governor Tessori mentioned that it was a privilege to attend the Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. He prayed for Pakistan’s economic stability and progress, expressing hope that as a nation, Pakistan will continue to advance globally. He also highlighted the responsibility of those in public office to address the people’s issues.

Earlier, the Sindh governor participated in the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri. During the event, Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari performed the traditional turban ceremony for Governor Tessori. On the occasion, Kamran Tessori laid a floral wreath at the shrine and offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing the devotees, Governor Tessori extended congratulations on the occasion of the Urs and expressed that he found spiritual solace at the shrines of saints. He further emphasized that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh preached the message of peace and harmony in the subcontinent, underscoring the need for following his teachings for peace and harmony in the society.

Tessori strongly condemns Musakhel Incident

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori strongly condemned the Musakhel incident, calling the killing of 23 individuals in Razah Sham area of Musakhel highly alarming. He described the act of forcing passengers off buses and their subsequent murder as an appalling display of brutality.

He stated that those involved in the heinous act would soon face the consequences of their actions. He emphasized that with public support, security forces would swiftly bring an end to these elements.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Governor taking notice of murder of teenage girl after rape, has directed the police to arrest the culprits.

According to details, gunny packed body of 12-year-old Kangna was recovered from garbage dump in Lucky Star, Karachi’s Saddar area.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where medical report confirmed rape of the girl before murder.

Kamran Tessori sought report from the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police, asking to ensure the accused did not go scotch free.

The governor said that he would himself pursue progress in the case and rapist cum murderers would be brought to book.