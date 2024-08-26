Opposition benches raise internet slowdown issue in NA, govt deflects

Concerns regarding the ongoing internet slowdown and the potential implementation of a firewall in Pakistan were raised in the National Assembly, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Rai Hasan Nawaz Kharl accusing the government of fearing the youth, leading to the alleged move to introduce a firewall.

Responding to these allegations, Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar did not confirm the existence of a firewall but assured that efforts were underway to enhance internet services, according to a report by a private news outlet.

“The government is focused on improving the entire IT infrastructure,” Tarar stated. “The current issues with internet speed will be addressed within the next five to six days.”

Tarar also mentioned that the Minister for IT would provide a more detailed update on the situation, but he had to return to Lahore due to his mother’s illness.

Addressing a separate query, Tarar acknowledged that laying fibre optic networks presented significant challenges. He also pointed out that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had already shared its stance on the firewall issue, noting that many rumours were circulating. “We will see significant improvements in the coming days,” he assured.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has been providing VPN services to companies and freelancers affected by the internet speed issues.

This information emerged during the National Assembly session when the Ministry of Information Technology presented details of VPN registrations with the PTA.

According to the documents submitted by the Ministry of IT, a total of 20,500 VPNs are registered for 1,422 companies across the country. These include 1,286 VPNs registered for companies, 136 for freelancers, and others registered with P@SHA.

The document further revealed that the 1,286 company VPNs serve 19,840 users, while the 136 licences cover 180 VPNs. Additionally, 417 VPNs registered under P@SHA are recognised by the PTA.

In a written response, the Ministry of IT stated that the PTA is collaborating with the Ministry of IT and other stakeholders on VPN registration and has provided VPN facilities to companies and freelancers, given the current circumstances.