FBR seeks dialogue with traders to avert August 28 strike

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to address growing tensions, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reached out to the trading community for negotiations ahead of their planned nationwide strike on August 28. This strike aims to protest against the controversial ‘Tajir Dost Scheme.’

Naeem Mir, Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme at FBR, confirmed that trader representatives have been contacted to discuss their concerns and are invited to meet at FBR headquarters in Islamabad on August 27 at 3 PM. Mir expressed hope that the trader leaders would engage positively with the proposed consultations on amending the scheme’s specific regulations (SRO).

Highlighting the potential economic impact of strikes, Mir emphasized the necessity of collaborative problem-solving and reassured that the FBR is committed to addressing all legitimate trader demands. The invitation is part of a broader effort to prevent the strike and mitigate any potential disruption to the country’s economy.

Traders have expressed dissatisfaction with several government policies, particularly the imposition of income tax on property, which they argue is unjust and a burden in the current economic climate. They also lament the government’s inability to cut its own expenses amidst the economic challenges that have adversely affected businesses.

The upcoming discussions are critical, as they will likely influence whether the planned strike will go forward or if compromises can be reached to maintain economic stability and ensure a constructive relationship between the government and the trading community.