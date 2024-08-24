Prince William and Kate withdraw support to King Charles amid Andrew feud for this reason

Prince William and Princess Kate have chosen to distance themselves from the ongoing tensions between King Charles and Prince Andrew regarding the Royal Lodge. According to a report by The Mail, royal expert Richard Kay suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales are opting to stay out of this royal property dispute, particularly given Catherine’s current health challenges.

Kay explained, “William is not interested in the property, at least not at the moment when all his focus is on Kate’s health as she battles her cancer diagnosis.”

He further noted that William has acknowledged that moving into another royal residence—especially when he already has a substantial apartment at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Norfolk—would not align well with his public stance on homelessness. William has been actively campaigning against homelessness, and occupying yet another royal mansion could be seen as contradictory to his efforts.

Currently, William and Kate reside in Adelaide Cottage, located within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that King Charles may withdraw privately funded security from Prince Andrew’s current residence at the Royal Lodge after requesting that he move to Frogmore Cottage. However, Prince Andrew has reportedly been reluctant to vacate the Royal Lodge, which has contributed to the ongoing tension within the royal family.