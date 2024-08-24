ECP refutes news regarding concealing PEC’s foreign trip, inquiry panel

LAHORE: The Election Commission on Saturday refuted a news item published in a section of media regarding concealing foreign visit of Punjab Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan and formation of inquiry committee to investigate into the matter.

A spokesperson for the ECP clarified that in fact, this inquiry is being conducted against the District Election Officer Khushab who has illegally gone abroad without permission.

He said that the Provincial Election Commissioner has a supervisory role in administrative matters.

Therefore, an inquiry is being conducted to the extent of determining why certain relevant officers, including the PEC Punjab, did not provide timely information about the DEC’s departure abroad.