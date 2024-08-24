Arms dealers association announce support for Businessman Forum in SCCI elections

SCCI president opposes 2% tax on exports from KP; asks the provincial government to immediately take back its decision

PESHAWAR: Arms dealers and manufacturers association have announced support for the Businessman Forum in the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections.

A delegation of the Abasin Arms Association spearheaded by its president Haji Hazrat Bilal visited the chamber Saturday.

The meeting was held in the Chamber House under the chairmanship of the SCCI President Fuad Ishaq.

Sanaullah Khan, senior vice president, Ejaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the chamber, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Anjuman Tajraan Lifetime President Haji Muhammad Afzal, Abasin Arms Association General Secretary Haji Shahzad Khan, Senior vice president Haji Sarfraz Khan, vice presidents Haji Gohar Ali, Taimoor Zeb, Joint Secretary Sajjad Ali Shah, other office bearers, business community attached with arms and ammunition manufacturing sector were present in a large number at the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised SCCI president of issues being confronted by the arms dealers and manufacturers.

Hazrat Bilal assured that the association has always stood with Businessman Forum and will fully support it in SCCI elections.

Fuad Ishaq opposed imposition of two percent tax on exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by KPRA and asked the provincial government to immediately take back its decision.

He said SCCI has always played a pivotal role in resolution of business community issues.

The SCCI chief asked traders, exporters and importers to present their issues in written form in the chamber and will utilize all resources to resolve them amicably.

Ghazanfar Bilour said the business community were faced with difficulties in the prevailing circumstances.

He said chamber doors are always open for the business community.

Former FPCCI chief said that the Businessman Forum believes in the selfless service of the business community and today the expression of full confidence in the Businessmen Forum shown by the Arms Association, is a testimony and prove that BF is the only representative platform of the business community which have the potential to solve their problems.

He said that the BF has served the business community for the past 24 years and vowed to continue the service in the future as well with this passion.