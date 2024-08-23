Rally postponement should not be considered as weakness: Imran

PTI’s founder reaffirms rallies in Lahore on August 27 and Islamabad on Sept 8 must go ahead

Barrister Gohar, Azam Swati confirm rally cancelled after early morning meeting with party chief in jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Thursday stated that the postponement of the rally should not be seen as a weakness, PTI leaders told the media quoting their party chief.

PTI leaders Babar Azam Swati and Barrister Gohar told the media that Imran Khan had called them for a meeting. Imran Khan noted that reports indicate religious parties are gathering in Islamabad’s Red Zone to protect the sanctity of the finality of Prophethood, and emphasised that his party holds this principle in high regard.

The PTI leaders mentioned that the rally in Tarnol has been postponed as per Imran Khan’s instructions, but he clarified that those seeking freedom should not view this decision as a sign of weakness.

He stressed that his party believes in peaceful political and legal struggles and made this decision to avoid unrest.

He also called for CCTV footage to be released if there is any evidence of involvement in the May 9 incident, asserting that their struggle is for the rule of justice and law.

Khan reaffirmed that rallies in Lahore on August 27 and Islamabad on September 8 must go ahead.

Imran Khan urged “decision-makers”, rather than the PDM government, to respect the public mandate to prevent national disaster.

He emphasised that only adherence to the constitution and law can lead the country forward. Khan also denounced ongoing conspiracies against the KP government, stating he cannot tolerate them.

PTI leaders added that they will approach the Supreme Court on Friday (tomorrow) about “the damage caused by the ruling passed by Jusitce Aamer Farooq and Qazi Faez Isa.”

They will also discuss the reference filed against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner.

Imran Khan reiterated that he does not desire unrest in the country and that the difficult decision to postpone the rally was made to avoid it.

Meanwhile, the PTI postponed its planned rally in Islamabad’s Tarnol Chowk, now rescheduled for September 8 following roadblocks by local authorities and instructions from party founder Imran Khan.

The decision was finalised after senior PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Azam Swati, and Barrister Gohar met with Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Swati declared, in the presence of Barrister Gohar, that the rally will now be held on September 8 with security arrangements in place. He added that PTI’s Islamabad chapter, led by Aamir Mughal, would secure the necessary permissions for the event.

PTI’s statement also expressed concerns that the government might exploit the rally to incite unrest.

Earlier, the PTI had decided to go ahead with its march towards Tarnol Chowk despite Islamabad district administration’s decision not to grant permission to the PTI to hold its rally.

A notification regarding the decision was issued by the chief commissioner. According to the document, the decision was made based on the recommendations of the District Intelligence Committee.

The committee held a meeting, chaired by the chief commissioner, and it was also attended by the Islamabad inspector general of police and deputy commissioner.

The NOC for the rally, issued by the DC, was reviewed during the meeting. The IG expressed security concerns due to various events taking place. Additionally, a suspicious bag was found at the site of the PTI rally.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi had also highlighted the heightened security risks during a meeting, noting that the Bangladesh cricket team is currently in the capital, which complicates crowd management for the PTI gathering.

The administration also cited recent incidents, such as protesters approaching the Supreme Court building, as reasons for the heightened security concerns, ultimately leading to the withdrawal of permission for the rally.

ISLAMABAD RED ZONE CLOSED

The Islamabad administration on the direction of the Ministry of Interior had sealed the Red Zone and closed the routes for other cities traffic with containers in the wake of public gathering.

Heavy contingent of police has been deployed. Only Margalla Avenue is open for entrance in the Red Zone.

Motorway at Kalar Kahar Interchange is closed for Islamabad and road to Islamabad from Ravi Toll Plaza in Lahore is also closed for traffic.

Public has been facing discomfort amid long queues of vehicles on roads due to suspension of traffic.

Holiday in Islamabad schools

In view of the sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Islamabad administration sealed the red zone and declared a holiday in public and private schools on Thursday.

Following the instructions of the Ministry of Interior, the district administration of Islamabad has sealed the red zone. The roads from other cities have been closed.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has decided to keep schools closed in the context of the situation for the safety of children.

It is also reported that the decision to keep schools closed today was taken because PTI announced a rally and a protest call by a religious group.

On the other hand, due to the rally and demonstration, the metro bus service will remain suspended today and the security of the metro bus stations has also been increased.

Earlier, section 144 was also implemented by the Punjab government across the province which banned the gathering. According to the notification, Section 144 will remain in force throughout Punjab from August 22 to 24, under which all kinds of political and general gatherings will be banned throughout Punjab.

Rally cancelled on orders from PTI founder: Gandapur

Following cancellation of the rally, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that the event was scheduled to proceed despite the revocation of the No Objection Certificate (NOC). However, the rally was halted based on directives from the PTI founder.

In a statement following the cancellation, Gandapur emphasized that while the workers remain prepared and their morale is high, the decision to stop the rally was made in deference to the PTI founder’s wishes. He reiterated that, despite the NOC being withdrawn, the rally was intended to go ahead today, reflecting the ongoing readiness and determination of the PTI supporters.

Gandapur underscored the importance of upholding constitutional and legal processes, asserting that the PTI founder remains committed to responding to the party’s needs, even in the face of obstacles. He confirmed that the founder of PTI is still prepared to act upon any call from the party.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat released after brief arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat was released after being briefly detained by the Islamabad police.

A heavy police contingent took Marwat into custody as the latter along with other party workers arrived at Tarnol for a scheduled rally.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol today after the Islamabad administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

The announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan. However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC has also been handed over to PTI leaders. Yesterday, the Islamabad administration revoked the NOC for PTI today’s public gathering.

Islamabad admin issues NOC to PTI for Sept 8 rally

The Islamabad administration has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a rally on September 8.

Along with the NOC, a notification with 40 guidelines for the organisers of the PTI rally at Tarnol has been released.

According to the notification, the administration will provide security for the rally on September 8. PTI workers are expected to gather at the venue by 4PM, and the rally must conclude by 7 PM.

As per the notification, the organisers of the rally are strictly instructed not to infringe upon the fundamental rights of any citizen during the event on September 8.

The notification also declared that the responsibility for dispersing the crowd after the rally will lie with the organisers of the PTI rally in Islamabad.

PTI Lahore president Imtiaz Sheikh arrested

Police have arrested President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Imtiaz Sheikh from Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore on Thursday.

Sheikh Imtiaz had reached there along with the workers. The PTI leadership gathered at a petrol pump opposite of NAB office.

The arrested PTI leader was taken to Chuhang police station.