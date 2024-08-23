Kensington Palace makes big announcement

Kensington Palace has issued a major statement about Prince William after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles at Balmoral.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared Kensington Palace statement.

He tweeted, “NEW: Prince William will visit the Homewards exhibition on Thursday 5th September, and will meet artists who have contributed, alongside those with lived experience of homelessness who have inspired some of the artwork.”

Another royal expert Rebecca English also tweeted, “Prince William will visit the Saatchi Gallery on September 5 to view Homelessness: Reframed, a groundbreaking exhibition to help the public better understand those who have experienced the issue as part of his Homewards initiative. It’s free and definitely worth a view!”

This will be William’s first public engagement following his summer holiday with Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying a break at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Andrew and Sarah are also among the first guests of King Charles and Queen at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.