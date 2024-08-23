‘Anti-Traders not Tajir Dost Scheme’: SCCI asks KP govt to withdraw two percent tax on exports

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq on Friday demanded the immediate withdrawal of 2 percent tax imposed on exports by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In a statement issued here, he asked for the abolition of fixed tax Rs1,000 on commercial and domestic consumers in the electricity bills. The SCCI chief also called for immediate withdrawal of the fixed tax imposed by FBR on shopkeepers ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs45,000.

He said that the SCCI backed the shutter-down call given by the central traders’ organization on August 28 against unjust taxation and government anti-traders initiatives.

Fuad Ishaq strongly opposed the collection of double cess on imports and demanded to immediately withdraw it.

The chamber president presented these demands, which were unanimously approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the SCCI through a resolution, while addressing during the visit of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in the chamber house on Friday.

During the meeting, Businessman Forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, SCCI’ Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan, Vice President Ejaz Khan Afridi, Former President of FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Life-time President of Anjuman Tajran Haji Muhammad Afzal, SCCI former presidents Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Malik Niaz Ahmed, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmed, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice presidents Abdul Jalil Jan, Javed Akhtar, Shuja Muhammad, executive committee members Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Faisal Afzal, Haji Ghulam Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Qaratul Ain, President of Tajir Ittehad Peshawar Mujibur Rahman, President of Tajir Insaf Shahid Khan, traders’ leader Haji Naseer, Sher Farzand, Zafarullah Shinwari, Provincial Chairman of Pakistan Tea Association Ashfaq Ahmed, Aftab Iqbal, Nadeem Rauf, Ehsanullah, Sadar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, Hasnain Shiraz, Shahid Khan, Women Chamber Senior Vice President Anila Khalid, Secretary General Muqtasad Ahsan, Secretary Sohail Anjum, traders’ leaders, industrialists, representatives of business organizations, officials, exporters and importers participated in large numbers.

Fuad Ishaq while referring to Article 158 of the Constitution, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the first right under the said article on the natural resources of the province, but unfortunately, the province was not given constitutional rights which is continuously rendering sacrifices for the past 45 years.

He said that business, education, health and other facilities are not being provided to the people of the K-P. He emphasized that steps should be taken to provide special facilities and incentives to the people and business community of the province which had adversely been affected by terrorism.

The SCCI chief termed the Tajir Dost scheme as an anti-trader initiative and said that the budget proposals presented by the chamber should be implemented with true spirit.

Fuad Ishaq, while presenting the suggestions to increase mutual trade, export and transit trade said that there is a need to deregulate the country’s economy.

He said that KP is producing additional electricity and gas, but electricity rates are being charged from this province equal to other provinces.

He said that the SCCI has initiated an organized struggle against the IPPs contracts in which they have gained success because these wrong agreements are damaging the national economy.

Fuad Ishaq said that KP is also surplus in gas production, despite the fact that this province has been put into the RLNG basket, while oil production in KP is 31,000 barrels of oil per day, which is 42 percent of the country’s total production and demanded to set up an oil refinery.

The chamber president said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owes Rs1800billion outstanding against the federal government, if this money is given to KP, the fate of the province can change.

Later, while addressing the ceremony, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has assured the Sarhad Chamber and the business community that they will effectively take up constitutional rights of the province on its natural resources with the federal government.

Governor said that for the development and stability of the country’s economy, it is very important to provide facilities and incentives to the business community because the business community can play its full role in putting the economy in the right direction.

Faisal Kundi paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the people, business community and security forces of the province for peace.

Governor said that for the improvement of business, trade and economy, it is the need of the hour to provide a peaceful and conducive environment for investors. He called for establishing good relations with neighboring countries including the promotion of Pakistan-Afghan mutual trade.

He also assured to take steps to set up an oil refinery for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Governor announced on this occasion to convene a Jirga of all political parties, business community and stakeholders to prepare a comprehensive report/case about the constitutional rights of KP province and present it to the federal government. Achieving all constitutional rights can be ensured in a good manner, he said.

Faisal Kundi also promised to arrange a meeting with the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of the business community.

The Governor said that the government is fully paying attention to the provision of youth and women social and economic empowerment, and provision of health, education and basic facilities.

He asked the business community to come forward to support the players.