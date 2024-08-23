PM Shehbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

In a letter to Dr Muhammad Yunus, Premier expresses solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, expressing profound sorrow and grief over recent devastating floods, on Friday offered assistance to Bangladesh to help cope with the situation.

In a letter to Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Dr Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time, stating that the Pakistani nation stood with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the floods, said a press release issued by the PM’s Office.

He lauded the people of Bangladesh for their renowned bravery and courage, particularly in the face of adversity.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Bangladesh’s leadership will guide the country through this challenging period.

He also affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to offer any assistance, needed by Bangladesh.

Flash floods wrought havoc in Bangladesh with the death toll rising to 13 and millions more caught in the deluge.

Much of Bangladesh is made up of deltas where Himalayan rivers, the Ganges and the Brahmaputra, wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

All major tributaries of the two transnational rivers were overflowing, according to local media reports.

The Bangladesh’s disaster management ministry said in a bulletin that its latest toll of 13 deaths included fatalities in cities along the country’s southeastern coast.

That included the main port city of Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar, a district home to around a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.

Areas east of the capital Dhaka were also badly hit including the city of Comilla, near the border with Tripura state in India.

Nearly 190,000 others were taken to emergency relief shelters, according to the bulletin, while altogether 4.5 million people had been affected in some way.