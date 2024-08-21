NATIONAL

‘FCA for May and June’: Power tariff for Karachiites goes up Rs5.76 per unit

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The electricity tariff for Karachiites has been increased by Rs5.76 per unit and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified in this regard.

According to details, this hike is due to a two-month fuel cost adjustment (FCA) covering May and June 2024.

The breakdown of the increase reveals that Rs2.59 per unit has been added under the May adjustment, while an additional Rs3.17 per unit has been imposed for June. These increased rates will be reflected in the October and November 2024 electricity bills.

NEPRA’s notification specifies that the positive FCA for May and June 2024 will apply to all consumer categories, except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers. The fuel charges adjustment will be itemized separately in consumer bills, based on the units consumed during the respective months.

K-Electric has also been directed to incorporate these adjustments into the billing cycles for October and November 2024, in strict compliance with court orders. The hike is in line with Section 31(7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission, and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, as amended by the 2011 Act, and is part of the tariff adjustment mechanism established for K-Electric in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that this increase is due to variations in fuel charges, and the burden will now be passed on to the consumers in Karachi, sparking concerns about the rising cost of living in the city.

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected].

