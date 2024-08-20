Toshakhana Scandal: Imran and Bushra under fire for keeping Saudi gift

New revelations have emerged regarding the Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. The reference, filed over their retention of a Bulgari jewelry set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince, alleges that the couple unlawfully kept the items.

According to Express News, Bushra Bibi received the Bulgari jewelry set during a visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021. The set, which includes a ring, bracelet, necklace, and earrings, was not deposited with Toshakhana as required.

The Deputy Military Secretary had directed the Toshakhana on May 18, 2021, to assess the value of the jewelry. However, the items were not submitted. The total value of the set was approximately 75,661,600 Pakistani Rupees, with the necklace valued at 56,496,000 Rupees and the earrings at 15,065,600 Rupees. The values of the bracelet and ring were not provided.

Under Toshakhana rules, the set should have been valued at 50 percent of its worth, totaling 35,765,800 Rupees. The reference claims that undervaluation led to a loss of 32,851,300 Rupees to the national treasury.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are accused of breaching multiple sections of the NAB Ordinance 1999, including misuse of authority. The reference notes that Imran Khan retained 58 out of 108 gifts during his tenure as Prime Minister. An inquiry was initiated following a board meeting on August 1, 2022, at the direction of the NAB Chairman.