Tajik envoy, Punjab governor discuss boosting trade and cultural ties

LAHORE: Tajik Ambassador Yusuf Sharifzoda met with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor House in Lahore on Sunday, alongside Honorary Consul General of Tajikistan, Mian Nazir Ahmad.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, particularly in trade, culture, and education.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider emphasized the deep, brotherly ties shared between the two nations, rooted in common religious and cultural values. Both parties expressed a strong commitment to bolster relations across all sectors, with a special emphasis on trade.

The Governor highlighted numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan, inviting Tajik investors to benefit from incentives offered through the Special Economic Facilitation Council.

He pointed out the potential for increased business exchanges and suggested that Tajikistan could be a promising market for high-quality Pakistani furniture. Further, he advocated for stronger people-to-people contacts to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation.

Ambassador Sharifzoda responded by highlighting opportunities for Pakistani students affected by incidents in Kyrgyzstan to continue their education in Tajik universities. He assured special provisions for Pakistani investors in Tajikistan and announced forthcoming cultural delegations to Pakistan.

The Ambassador also emphasized the potential for Pakistani businesses to export surgical instruments and leather products to Tajik markets, praising Pakistan’s peaceful environment and the hospitality of its people.