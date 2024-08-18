President champions national tree plantation to counter climate change

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday emphasized the importance of expanding Pakistan’s forest cover as a crucial step to combat the negative effects of climate change and global warming.

Speaking at a tree-planting event at Bilawal House, Karachi, where he planted a Neem sapling as part of the annual Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, the President highlighted the vulnerability of Pakistan to environmental changes.

The event coincided with National Tree Plantation Day, underscoring the significance of forestry efforts in the country. President Zardari praised the environmental benefits of Neem trees, noting their ability to purify air, provide cool shade, and serve as natural mosquito repellents.

He reminisced about his tenure as the Minister for Climate during Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s first term as Prime Minister, recalling the extensive Neem tree plantation campaigns he initiated then.

Stressing the increased urgency due to rising temperatures, President Zardari called on all citizens, especially the youth and civil society, to actively engage in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign. He encouraged widespread participation to plant trees in local neighborhoods and surroundings, aiming to foster a healthier and cleaner environment.

The President also highlighted the successful mangrove restoration efforts in Sindh, which have seen the plantation of mangroves across millions of acres.

With a commitment to further these efforts, he urged all societal segments to join in the national tree plantation initiatives to reduce temperatures, enhance greenery, and expand forest coverage for the benefit of future generations.