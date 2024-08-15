President Xi Jinping calls for building China-Brazil community with shared future

ISLAMABAD: China is ready to work with Brazil to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point to jointly promote the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

President Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China and Brazil, both major developing countries and key emerging markets, are like-minded good friends and partners that join hands and move forward together, Xi said.

Over the past half century since the establishment of diplomatic relations, regardless of changes in the international landscape, the relationship between the two countries has maintained stable development, with increasingly prominent, comprehensive, and strategic global influence, he said.

While promoting the development and revitalization of their respective nations, China and Brazil have also played significant roles in contributing to world peace, stability, and prosperity, he added.

Xi emphasized that during Lula’s successful visit to China last year, the two sides reached a significant consensus on piloting and opening a new future for China-Brazil relations in the new era.

China is ready to take the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relationship with Brazil as a new starting point to continuously strengthen the alignment of development strategies between the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, add new dimensions of the era to the China-Brazil relationship, and work together to promote the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, he said.

For his part, Lula said that over the past half century, the friendship between Brazil and China has been strengthened, and cooperation has become increasingly diversified.

At present, the two countries maintain cooperation in many fields and at all levels to jointly build a more prosperous, peaceful, and just world, he added.

Brazil-China ties are increasingly important for building the multipolar order as well as more just and effective global governance, Lula said, adding that bilateral ties play an underpinning role in the stability and predictability of the two countries and the world.

He said that for the next 50 years of bilateral relations, the two countries will chart a new course together and create a bright shared future.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin also exchanged congratulatory messages on Thursday.