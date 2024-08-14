Pakistan vs Bangladesh: No spectators allowed in Karachi Test

KARACHI: No spectators will be allowed in Karachi’s National Stadium during the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh owing to the ongoing renovations, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday.

“We understand the vital role that our enthusiastic supporters play in cricket, providing encouragement and inspiration to our players. However, after thoroughly considering all options, we have concluded that the safest course of action is to hold the match without spectators,” read the statement issued by the PCB.

The second Test match between the two countries is set to take place from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

The decision, as per the board, has been taken due to the venue’s ongoing upgradation work ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

As a result of this decision, ticket sales for the match have been immediately suspended. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund, which will be automatically processed and credited back to their accounts.

The PCB also expressed its commitment to ensuring that the stadium is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, the first International Cricket Council (ICC) event held in Pakistan since 1996.

The ongoing upgrades are part of a broader effort to improve the stadium’s facilities and make it more fan-friendly.

It must be noted the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi will take place from August 21 to 25.

The Bangladesh men’s cricket team arrived in Lahore from Dhaka on Tuesday.

As per the schedule updated by the PCB, the visiting team will have its training sessions at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from on August 14 (today) to 16.