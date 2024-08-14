Sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: No spectators allowed in Karachi Test

By News Desk
CORRECTION / Pakistan's cricketers successfully appeal for a dismissal against Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (C) during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Taijul Islam] instead of [Ebadot Hossain]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.

KARACHI: No spectators will be allowed in Karachi’s National Stadium during the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh owing to the ongoing renovations, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday.

“We understand the vital role that our enthusiastic supporters play in cricket, providing encouragement and inspiration to our players. However, after thoroughly considering all options, we have concluded that the safest course of action is to hold the match without spectators,” read the statement issued by the PCB.

The second Test match between the two countries is set to take place from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

The decision, as per the board, has been taken due to the venue’s ongoing upgradation work ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

As a result of this decision, ticket sales for the match have been immediately suspended. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund, which will be automatically processed and credited back to their accounts.

The PCB also expressed its commitment to ensuring that the stadium is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, the first International Cricket Council (ICC) event held in Pakistan since 1996.

The ongoing upgrades are part of a broader effort to improve the stadium’s facilities and make it more fan-friendly.

It must be noted the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi will take place from August 21 to 25.

The Bangladesh men’s cricket team arrived in Lahore from Dhaka on Tuesday.

As per the schedule updated by the PCB, the visiting team will have its training sessions at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from on August 14 (today) to 16.

Previous article
Freddie Flintoff reveals for the first time the extent of Top Gear car accident injuries
Next article
Jason Gillespie wants Arshad Nadeem to visit Pakistan dressing room | Video
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry disappoints Meghan Markle as duchess suffers major blow

Prince Harry has seemingly disappointed his wife Meghan Markle amid reports the duchess has suffered a major blow with her latest career setback. This has...

CCTV footage of Nimra Khan’s abduction attempt in DHA Karachi surfaces | Video

Ricky Ponting shares his views on Jason Gillespie coaching Pakistan cricket team

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 14 August 2024

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.