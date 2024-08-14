Jason Gillespie wants Arshad Nadeem to visit Pakistan dressing room | Video

Pakistan’s red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie, has warmly invited Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to visit the Pakistan cricket team’s dressing room, following Nadeem’s historic achievement at the Paris Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem made history by becoming the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold medal, securing his place in the record books with a stunning throw of 92.97 meters in the Men’s Javelin Throw final. This remarkable throw, which set a new Olympic record, was enough to earn him the coveted gold medal.

During a recent appearance on the PCB podcast, Gillespie expressed his admiration for Nadeem and extended a heartfelt invitation for the Olympian to join the cricket team in their dressing room. “We would love to have Arshad Nadeem visit us in the dressing room,” Gillespie said. “I saw all the Shaheens cheering him on during the Olympics. Having him share his gold medal with the team would be an incredible experience, especially with the Olympic spirit still so fresh. We extend an open invitation for him to come and visit.”

Pakistan’s cricket captain, Shan Masood, who was also present during the podcast, shared his pride in Nadeem’s outstanding accomplishment. “Arshad Nadeem has made us all incredibly emotional,” Masood remarked. “Watching him on the podium, waving the flag, and ringing the Olympic bell was a moment of immense pride. He deserves every bit of recognition he’s receiving and is truly a national hero. His achievements showcase the incredible talent in Pakistan, and we are all proud of him.”

Gillespie’s upcoming assignment as Pakistan’s red-ball head coach begins with the series against Bangladesh, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The first Test is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to 25, followed by the second Test at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.