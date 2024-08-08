NATIONAL

Anti-Corruption Punjab claims re-arrest of PTI MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department has announced the re-arrest of PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Imtiaz Ahmed, who had allegedly escaped custody.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, Imtiaz Ahmed was apprehended at Multan Airport while attempting to flee to Qatar. This comes after Ahmed, who was previously in custody, forcibly escaped following an armed attack on the Anti-Corruption team.

Ahmed was under detention by Anti-Corruption Gujranwala on corruption charges. The Anti-Corruption Police had initially detained him, but when ordered to produce him in court, they claimed PTI members had forcibly freed him. PTI leaders have denied these claims, labeling them as a “drama.”

The Lahore High Court had given the Director General of Anti-Corruption a deadline of August 9 to produce Imtiaz Ahmed. Following this, the Anti-Corruption Punjab has now claimed to have re-arrested Ahmed.

Previous article
PM Shehbaz Sharif to arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

What happens if Bangladesh’s Test series with Pakistan, India gets cancelled?...

The political turmoil in Bangladesh has cast a shadow over the cricketing world, creating a crisis for the national team. Following the recent ousting...

Meghan Markle left red faced after unexpected moment

Pakistan cricket team sends touching message to Arshad Nadeem ahead of Olympic final | Video

Punjab govt launches teachers’ hardship transfer policy, here’s how to apply

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.