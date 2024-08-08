Anti-Corruption Punjab claims re-arrest of PTI MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department has announced the re-arrest of PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Imtiaz Ahmed, who had allegedly escaped custody.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, Imtiaz Ahmed was apprehended at Multan Airport while attempting to flee to Qatar. This comes after Ahmed, who was previously in custody, forcibly escaped following an armed attack on the Anti-Corruption team.

Ahmed was under detention by Anti-Corruption Gujranwala on corruption charges. The Anti-Corruption Police had initially detained him, but when ordered to produce him in court, they claimed PTI members had forcibly freed him. PTI leaders have denied these claims, labeling them as a “drama.”

The Lahore High Court had given the Director General of Anti-Corruption a deadline of August 9 to produce Imtiaz Ahmed. Following this, the Anti-Corruption Punjab has now claimed to have re-arrested Ahmed.