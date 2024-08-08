Plea filed seeking prompt hearing of application against NAB Amendment Ordinance

LAHORE: A miscellaneous plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking prompt hearing of application against NAB Amendment Ordinance.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition against NAB ordinance in the LHC.

Applicant mentioned in the plea that the remand period for accused individuals has been increased from 14 days to 40 days.

Petitioner contended that the amendment aimed at nefarious plans and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was under the wrath and affected party.

The petitioner pleaded to the court to declare the NAB Amendment Ordinance null and void.

Advocate Azhar Siddique also challenged the NAB amendment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on July 25, making president, cabinet secretary, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker respondent.

Earlier, on June 3, the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 was challenged in the LHC.

The petitioner argued that the ordinance was promulgated only for one political party, adding that the legislation should have been enacted through parliament.

On May 27, the ruling PML-N amended the NAB ordinance, extending the remand period for an accused from two weeks to 40 days.

This move is aimed at giving the NAB more time to investigate, gather evidence in corruption cases and bring more corrupt individuals to justice.

Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani approved the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 into law, assuming the role of acting president while Asif Ali Zardari was on a private visit to Dubai.