Elon Musk to interview Donald Trump next week

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will be interviewed by tech and media billionaire Elon Musk next week, as reported by Reuters.

“ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow,” Trump posted in a brief message on his Truth Social platform.

This announcement follows Trump’s recent invitation to internet-famous gamer Adin Ross to his Mar-a-Lago estate, aiming to maintain his online presence and keep his presidential campaign in the public eye for a potential second term.

Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been noted for its support of conservative content creators and conspiracy theories, according to The Hill.

At the end of last month, Musk revised his previous commitment to donate tens of millions of dollars monthly to Trump’s campaign, stating he would now contribute “at a much lower level.”

Trump has recently participated in several interviews on Fox and other networks that support the Republican Party. Concurrently, he is under pressure to confront Vice President Kamala Harris, who has expressed her willingness to debate Trump on September 10 on ABC.

Trump has declined to debate Harris on ABC, citing alleged misconduct by the network. Instead, he has proposed a debate on September 28 with Fox News.