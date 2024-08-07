Prince Harry set to create more PR chaos for Royal family with latest decision

rince Harry’s potential follow-up to his memoir “Spare” could significantly strain his relationship with the Royal Family, potentially destroying any chance of reconciliation, insiders warn. The Duke of Sussex’s ongoing disclosures about his family are seen as continually “rubbing salt in the wounds.”

Tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family have been high since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020, subsequently moving to Montecito, California, where they now live with their two children.

Since their departure, Harry and Meghan have openly shared their experiences as royals. They participated in a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey and released a revealing Netflix docuseries titled “Harry & Meghan,” which divulged numerous royal secrets. Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” published in January 2023, included several shocking revelations, much to the dismay of the Royal Family.