PM directs economic team to speed up FBR transformation

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday set a target for his economic team to speed up the process of transformation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Chairing a review meeting on Track and Trace System of FBR, the PM said that total digitization and restructuring of FBR according to modern standards was part of the transformation plan.

He delegated responsibility to the Minister of State for Finance to oversee the transformation project of FBR.

The prime minister was presented a detailed report regarding the track and trace system and on progress of digitization of FBR.

He directed immediate action against the persons responsible for deficiency and irregularities regarding the track and trace system. He directed immediate implementation of steps for taking action against the officials negligent in upgrading the system. The prime minister said that reforms in FBR were necessary to improve the tax system of Pakistan, adding, “We will work day and night to save every penny of the poor people of Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that digitization of FBR was main priority of the government and no disruption was acceptable in this regard.

Federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator of Prime Minister Ihsan Afzal and high level officials attended the meeting.

Tribute to Shaheed police officers, personnel on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the martyred police officers and personnel and said that their sacrifices in line of duty and eradication of crimes were unprecedented.

On the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, the prime minister said that the day reminded them of the valour and bravery displayed by the police force.

“In the fight against terrorism, the police force had always played a leading role and police personnel laid down their lives to secure and brighten the future of nation,” PM Office Media Wing, said in a press release.

He further said that the entire nation was proud of its martyred police personnel and saluted them on their sacrifices.

The prime minister said that it was the government’s responsibility to look after the bereaved families of Shaheed police officers and personnel and reiterated that no leniency in this regard would be tolerated.

The prime minister assured that the federal government would take all possible steps for the provision of education and health facilities to the children of shuhada, adding that the bereaved families would be taken care of in every possible way.

The prime minister further recollected that during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab, he and announced a big and historic package for the martyred police personnel.