Two cops martyred as convoy of judges attacked in Tank

TANK: Two policemen were martyred and two others injured an attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying judges near Hathala area in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) district of Khyber-Pakhtunwa (KP), the police confirmed.

According to police officials, the convoy included Additional Judge Tang Hasnain, Additional Sessions Judge South, and Senior Civil Judge Mah Jabeen, who were all unharmed in the attack.

Initial reports indicated that the judges’ convoy was attacked near Bhagwal area of district Tank by gunfire. In this terrorist action, two officers of the Upper Waziristan Police, Abdullah and Constable Samad Khan, embraced martyrdom.

Following the incident, the bodies and injured were transported to the hospital. A heavy contingent of police responded swiftly, gathering evidence from the scene, cordoning off the area, and launching a search operation for the terrorists.

According to details, terrorists attacked the convoy of judges squad at Dera Ismail Khan road near Bhagwal area of district Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As a result of firing, two policemen including Abdullah and Samad were martyred while two officials were injured. The martyred cops belonged to South Waziristan. The assailants fled the scene after retaliatory action of police.

Naqvi condemns attack on judges’ convoy in Tank

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on convoy of judges in Tank resulted in martyrdom of two policemen.

The interior minister paid rich tribute to the martyred constables Abdullah and Abdul Samad.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the families of martyrs and said that the martyred constables thwarted the nefarious designs of the terrorists by laying down their lives.

The interior minister further said that he salutes the great sacrifice of the martyrs.