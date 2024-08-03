Punjab govt to host grand ceremony for matric exam toppers

LAHORE: The Punjab government will present special awards and significant cash prizes to Matric exam top students from all education boards in the province.

Upon their arrival in Lahore, the students will receive a guard of honor and will be escorted with full protocol to the ceremony’s venue. A celebratory dinner at Shahi Qila is also planned in their honor. Official preparations are underway to recognize the Matriculation achievers at the government level.

A high-level meeting, led by Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and attended by officials from the DC Office, Home Department, IG Office, Protocol, and other departments, was convened to finalize arrangements.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that besides the students, teachers nominated by each student will also receive a special award to acknowledge their contributions. This gesture aims to motivate both students and their educators.

The event, marking the first such celebration by the government in seven years, will host top students, their teachers, and parents from across Punjab for two days. The ceremony is scheduled for August 7 at a local hotel. The initiative follows directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing the government’s commitment to educational excellence.