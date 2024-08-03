Hurriyat leaders reiterate call to observe August 5 as ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat leaders have once again urged the Kashmiri people to observe August 5 as “Youm-e-Istehsal” (Day of Exploitation), marking the fifth anniversary of India’s Hindutva regime’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ghulam Nabi War, Muhammad Haseeb Wani, Yasmeen Raja, Fareeda Behanji, Muhammad Aqib, and Hafsa Bano have issued statements in Srinagar condemning the move as a severe assault on Kashmiri identity and territorial integrity. They denounced it as a calculated conspiracy to alter the territory’s demographic makeup and strip its people of their resources, jobs, identity, and right to self-determination.

The leaders criticized the Indian government’s settler-colonial policies and anti-Kashmiri laws, calling on the international community to take effective action against India’s actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders also condemned the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by Israel, describing it as an act of state terrorism. They extended their condolences to the family of Shaheed Ismail Haniyeh and the people of Palestine, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom and self-determination.