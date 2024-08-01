Pakistan Railways reduce fares on all classes of passenger trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced a reduction in the fares to be applied to all classes of passenger trains across the country.

According to the railways notification issued on Thursday, the fares for AC classes have been reduced by Rs100 to Rs150, while the fares for the economy class have been reduced by up to Rs50. This change will take effect from Saturday, August 3, on all passenger trains nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, stated that it has never been a priority for Pakistan Railways to profit from passenger trains. “Our fares are only meant to cover operational costs”, he added.

He pointed out that the railways had labelled the current year as year for enhancing passenger facilities. “Executive washrooms will be constructed at major stations, premium lounge dining cars will be added to more trains, and trains will be upgraded to the standards of the Green Line with new coaches”, Baloch informed.

He also noted a significant reduction in complaints about malfunctioning of air-conditioners in AC coaches, assuring that his team was continuously monitoring the situation to ensure passengers who purchase AC coach tickets do not face discomfort due to AC failures.