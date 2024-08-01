Lahore witnesses record-breaking 350mm rain

Torrential rains on Thursday drenched Lahore as the metropolis received more than 350 millimetres in three hours, breaking a 44-year-old record, with a person also losing their life due to electrocution in Nishat Colony.

Heavy rains have caused rainwater to enter homes in the Tajpura area, inundated roads, and disrupted commuting early in the morning. Additionally, electricity has been suspended in multiple areas.

But the downpour wasn’t restricted to Lahore as Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Jehlum, and several other cities of the country received rain, with low-lying areas submerged.

Commenting on the situation in Lahore, Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, termed the rains “torrential”.

He added that there are heavy rains across Lahore. “There were more rains in Sindh compared to Punjab. But this was expected.”

“This spell is expected to see a fall in its intensity, but it will keep raining intermittently till today evening as there’s a substantial cloud mass. From August 1-6 several parts of the country will see rain,” he said.

With heavy downpours paralysing the city, water entered Services Hospital and Mayo Hospital’s emergency department, causing extreme distress to the patients.

Meanwhile, more than 400 feeders have tripped due to rain in the city, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) officials said.

As soon as the rain stops, the power restoration work will start, they added.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) spokesperson, intermittent rain is continuing at most places on the national highways.

The spokesperson told Geo News that rainfall was recorded from Motorway M2 till Pindi Bhattian, Sheikhupura, Kala Shah Kaku and Thokar Niaz Baig, while Manga Mandi, Patuki, Renala Khurd and Okara were also drenched in rainwater.

Meanwhile, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib also received heavy rain.