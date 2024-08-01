Prince Harry shocked as contact with King Charles has gone to zero

Prince Harry is seemingly worried about his future as calls to King Charles go unanswered.

The Prince of Wales, who is famously trying to get his security back in the UK, is ignored as the King has stopped responding to calls.

A friend of Harry’s tells PEOPLE Magazine: “He gets ‘unavailable right now’. His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.” While another friend added: “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” while another source added: “Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”

They added: “At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines. He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”

This comes as Harry’s plea to reinstate security has been rejected by the Home Office.