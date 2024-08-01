Heaviest rain ever in Lahore was predicted two days ago: DG Met

Meteorological Department Director General Sahibzad Khan announced that a heavy monsoon rain spell lashed Lahore today, breaking a 44-year-old rainfall record.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Khan stated, “The weather office had predicted this heavy rain two days ago.” He highlighted that Lahore received 360 mm of rain on Thursday (Aug 1), surpassing the previous record of 332.5 mm set in 1980.

Given this advance warning, it raises questions about why the civil administration did not take necessary measures to clear the city’s choking points in anticipation of the predicted heavy downpour.