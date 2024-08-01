NATIONAL

Heaviest rain ever in Lahore was predicted two days ago: DG Met

By Web Desk

Meteorological Department Director General Sahibzad Khan announced that a heavy monsoon rain spell lashed Lahore today, breaking a 44-year-old rainfall record.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Khan stated, “The weather office had predicted this heavy rain two days ago.” He highlighted that Lahore received 360 mm of rain on Thursday (Aug 1), surpassing the previous record of 332.5 mm set in 1980.

Given this advance warning, it raises questions about why the civil administration did not take necessary measures to clear the city’s choking points in anticipation of the predicted heavy downpour.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s jealous comments about Prince William and Kate revealed
Next article
Harris trumps Trump’s lead in the polls as US-election race intensifies
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Meghan Markle’s jealous comments about Prince William and Kate revealed

Meghan Markle believed that Prince Harry "deserved more materially" after her first visit to the Prince and Princess of Wales's apartment on the grounds...

Weather update: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected across Pakistan

Raoof Hasan secures bail in anti-state propaganda case

Iffat Omar defends Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, as private video gets leaked

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.