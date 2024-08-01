Combating the escalating crisis of gang rape and sexual assault

Gang rape poses a growing concern in our country. The rising cases of group sexual assault are a question mark on our vulnerable law enforcers. A recent incident in the capital city occurred when a teenage girl left her house to buy milk around 6:30pm on May 1, but did not return, as unfortunately, she fell victim to gang rape. On May 8, a similar incident took place in Bahawalnagar where a 12-year-old girl was taken to a nearby field at gunpoint and subjected to rape which was recorded on camera. The perpetrators threatened to upload the video on social media if the little girl informed anyone. Another incident of rape occurred in Tehsil Jatoi, about 80k away Muzaffargarh, where an 18-year-old girl claimed she was raped by her father and his friend. Furthermore, a job-seeking girl committed suicide reportedly after being gang-raped by three security guards.

Let’s have a brief look at Pakistan’s rape statistics. According to the 2023 report by War Against Rape (WAR), an advocacy organisation, 21,900 women were raped in Punjab alone from 2017 to 2021, meaning an average of 12 women were assaulted daily. However, these statistics may not reflect the complete picture, as many cases go unreported.

There is need for a holistic approach to tackle the growing menace of rape, gang-rape and sexual abuse of women and girls in the country. While our justice system, including the police and courts, must go harsh on such criminals, there is also the need to educate countrymen from an early age on treating women with all the respect, grace and civility.

RIAZ AHMED

JAFFARABAD