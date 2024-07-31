NATIONAL

Imran Khan to appear before judge via video link to record statement

By News Desk

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has ordered the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to appear in court via video link on September 7 for case related to the destruction of public and private property in the federal capital.

The hearing for the destruction case against PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others took place.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra directed the jail authorities to arrange for the video link appearance.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra inquired whether Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a convicted prisoner and in which jail he is held. The PTI lawyer responded that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is not a convicted prisoner and is incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra instructed the jail superintendent to ensure the defendants are presented in court via video link at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the destruction case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi until September 7.

It is noteworthy that two cases of destruction have been registered against PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other workers at the Khanna police station.

Previous article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends are ‘fed up’ with the Royals, here’s why
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry makes final decision to end feud with William, Kate...

Prince Harry has reportedly made his final decision to end his feud with estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The Heat magazine, citing royal insiders,...

Chicken prices witness record increase

Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

High alert issued for flooding risk in major rivers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.