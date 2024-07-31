Imran Khan to appear before judge via video link to record statement

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has ordered the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to appear in court via video link on September 7 for case related to the destruction of public and private property in the federal capital.

The hearing for the destruction case against PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others took place.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra directed the jail authorities to arrange for the video link appearance.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra inquired whether Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a convicted prisoner and in which jail he is held. The PTI lawyer responded that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is not a convicted prisoner and is incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra instructed the jail superintendent to ensure the defendants are presented in court via video link at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the destruction case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi until September 7.

It is noteworthy that two cases of destruction have been registered against PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other workers at the Khanna police station.