Waqar Younis to share PCB chairman powers with Mohsin Naqvi

By News Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to hand over cricket affairs to former captain Waqar Younis.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will look after the administrative affairs of the PCB and he will make all the decisions including international, domestic, selection committee matters, players’ No-Objection Certificates (NOCs).

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s primary focus will be on the administrative affairs of the Champions Trophy.

Sources said Naqvi has decided to give former captain Waqar Younis a higher position in PCB. Waqar Younis will look after the affairs of Men’s Cricket matters.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the Chairman has the authority to delegate his power to anyone.

“Waqar Younis will be in charge of all matters related to the national team. They will see the National Selection Committee white ball red ball coaches. Mohsin Naqvi chairman wanted to involve experienced cricketers in the important aspects of cricket,” sources claimed.

