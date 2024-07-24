NATIONAL

KP grants 25% pay increase to government employees

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a significant 25 percent increase in salaries for government employees, effective July 1, 2024.

The provincial cabinet approved the raise through a circulation summary, as confirmed by the provincial finance department.

The salary boost will be applied as an Ad-Hoc Relief Allowance, with a 25 percent increase for employees in grades one to 16. Officers in grades 17 to 22 will receive a 20 percent raise. This revised increment follows a previous 10 percent increase announced in the budget and aligns with recent moves by the central government and other provinces.

The adjustment will be formalized through an amendment to the Finance Bill 2024, pending approval from the Provincial Assembly. This move underscores the government’s commitment to improving compensation amid rising costs and inflation.

Previous article
Following in coalition partner, PPP moves SC seeking review of reserved seats verdict
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editorials

DG ISPR presser

Behind the press conference of the DG ISPR lies the sort of harsh reality that made him speak so firmly against the ‘massive illegal,...

Facing the heat

CM Gandapur summons PAC to ponder terrorism, Bannu incident on Thursday: Barrister Saif

PM welcomes Beijing Declaration for Palestinian interim government

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.