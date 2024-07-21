From Islamabad to Dushanbe and Astana

Pakistan believes in having and maintaining cordial relations with all countries around the globe and in particular brotherly ties with the Islamic countries in furtherance of he foreign policy as spelt out by the Quaid-i-Azam. For sometime now, Pakistan has been endeavouring to promote and strengthen fraternal brotherly ties with all countries, particularly neighbouring countries and members of the Islamic Ummah.

The quite frequent bilateral visits of the civil and military leadership quite obviously aimed at boosting and strengthening existing cordial relations with friendly countries including those located in the Central Asia Region and exploring trade, investment and collaborations opportunities and inviting prospective investors and businessmen .from these countries to Pakistan for exploring the vast investment and trade opportunities as collaborator and partnerships .All this augurs well for streamlining the somewhat staggering national economy and resultantly taking maximum welfare measures and initiatives for the well-being of the people without any discrimination whatsoever

Prime Minister Muhammd Shhbaz Sharif has been quite active in this and has been visiting friendly countries to further strengthen and promote bilateral brotherly friendly relations with the Islamic countries in particular and also for enhancing trade, investment and collaborations in different sectors for boosting and streamlining the national economy.

THe PM has recently paid three days’ visit to two Islamic countries one after the other. . First he pid two days visit to Dushanbe ,Tajikistan, and from there he along with his delegation flew to Astana, Kazakhstan, for one day.

The visit to Tajikistan was in furtherance of his commitment to further cement existing brotherly friendly relations and explore possibilities for enhancing Tajikistan’s cooperation in different sectors.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon reviewed bilateral relations in detail and then addressed a news conference jointly to say what they had discussed

Both expressed satisfaction over c the existing fraternal ties and reaffirmed to continue making joint efforts for further strengthening Pak-Tajik relations, reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the existing fraternal ties between the two brother countries which were based on a shared history, culture, geographical contiguity and common faith.

The PM told the Tajik President that there was vast potential in Pakistan for foreign investment in energy, mining,industry, agriculture and other sectors and emphatically stressed that Tajikistan should explore these opportunities on priority basis for mutual benefits .

On his part, the Tajik President duly underscored the existing cordial relations between the two countries.

Both leaders also discussed ways and means for further strengthening the cooperation in various fields and improving regional connectivity and linkages between their people.

The PM apprised the host President about the continuosly deteriorating human rights situation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and concerted efforts being made to change the demographic structure. They also expressed their deep concern over the ongoing situation in Gaza and urged the international community to redouble their efforts for ending the violence which has already caused killings of thousands of Palestinians including women and children.

Both the leaders also witnessed signing of several agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in Aviation, Diplomacy , Education, Sports, People to People Linkages, Industrali Cooperation, Tourism among others.

Hopefully, these will materialise as soon as soon possible through concerted efforts in Islamabad and Dushanbe by all those responsible and concerned so that the fruits of these start reaching the people.

Relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan will also be further promoted and strengthened mainly due to the PM’s personal efforts in boosting Islamabad’s relations with more and more foreign friendly countries and attracting maximum possible foreign investment and collaborations in different sectors.

After a two-day visit to Tajikistan, the PM along with his delegation flew to Kazakhstan on a one-day visit to Astana to attend the 24th Summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Pakistan is a member of the SCO which was formed in April 1996 as a strategic partner of the United Nations on the issue relating to political affairs, peace , besides China, Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, India, Iran, and Belarus being the latest addition with Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others as the dialogue partners.

Addressing the elite gathering, the PM availed the opportunity to categorically reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to SCO objectives of peace and prosperity, and emphatically urged the member states to make collective efforts against terrorism, and for poverty alleviation, dispute resolution, making a pointed reference to the ongoing Israeli barbarism in Palestine., firmly assured that his country will continue working to strengthen SCO as an active and integrated regional forum for achieving the common objectives of peace and prosperity.

Terming terrorism as a major concern for the member states, he made a pointed reference to Pakistan and called for meaningful engagement with the Afghan Interim Government from where terrorists were targeting his country, attacking and killing innocent civilians, police and army personnel lately quite frequently .

Highlighting Pakistan’s ideal strategic location, the PM made a pointed reference to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and it duly supplemented the SCO vision of regional connectivity and economic integration.

Felicitating Chinese President Xi Jinping on assuming the SCO chairmanship for 2024-25, he expressed the confidence that under his visionary leadership, the SCO would continue to grow and prosper adding that Pakistan aligns itself with the socio-economic objectives of the SCO.

In short, the PM’s address to the gathering encompassed all major regional and international issues including terrprism and extremism, Islamophobia, instability in neighbouring Afghanistan, poverty, climate change, regional connectivity and resolution of disputes.

Besides the SCO Summit deliberations itself, a lot of developments and activities also took place on the sidelines .

The PM moved around fast and interacted with a number of participating leaders. Most importantly, the PM managed to interact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed with him for some time improving Islamabad-Mosco bilateral relations in a meaningful manner. He had done this without himself going on a bilateral visit or hosting the Russian President. Pakistan’s relations with Russia have two broad dimensions. It is something which Pakistan’s all weather, iron brother China also looked upon favourably and on the other hand it is something that worries India. PM Shehbaz Sharif invited the Russian President to visit Pakistan at his convenience at the earliest and also stressed on increased trade and revival of barter trade between the two countries.

The PM addressing the Summit of SCO Plus Format assured the gathering Pakistan will be pursuing anti-terrorm, multilateralism goals during its upcoming two years term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

