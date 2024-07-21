Opinion

From Islamabad to Dushanbe and Astana

Muhammad Zahid Rifat
Pakistan believes in having and maintaining  cordial relations  with all countries around the globe and in particular brotherly  ties with the Islamic countries in furtherance of he  foreign policy  as  spelt out by the Quaid-i-Azam. For sometime now, Pakistan has been endeavouring  to promote and strengthen fraternal brotherly ties with  all countries, particularly neighbouring countries and members of the Islamic Ummah.

The quite frequent bilateral visits  of the civil and military leadership quite obviously aimed at boosting  and strengthening existing cordial relations with friendly countries including those located in the Central Asia Region and exploring   trade, investment and collaborations  opportunities  and inviting   prospective   investors and businessmen .from  these countries to Pakistan for exploring the vast investment and trade opportunities as collaborator  and partnerships .All this augurs well  for streamlining the somewhat  staggering national economy   and resultantly taking  maximum welfare measures and initiatives for the well-being of the people without any discrimination whatsoever

Prime Minister Muhammd Shhbaz Sharif has been quite active in this and has been  visiting friendly countries to further strengthen  and promote  bilateral brotherly friendly relations   with the Islamic countries in particular and also for enhancing  trade, investment and collaborations in different sectors for boosting and streamlining the national economy.

THe PM has recently  paid three days’ visit to two Islamic countries one after the other. . First he pid two days visit to Dushanbe ,Tajikistan, and from there he along with his delegation flew to Astana, Kazakhstan, for one day.

The visit to Tajikistan was in furtherance of his commitment to further cement  existing  brotherly friendly relations and explore possibilities for enhancing  Tajikistan’s   cooperation in different sectors.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and  Tajik President  Emomali Rahmon  reviewed bilateral  relations in detail  and then addressed a   news conference jointly to say what they had discussed

Both expressed satisfaction  over c the  existing  fraternal  ties  and reaffirmed to continue   making joint efforts for further strengthening Pak-Tajik  relations,  reaffirmed  their commitment  to further deepen the existing  fraternal ties between the two brother countries which were based on a shared history, culture, geographical  contiguity and common  faith.

The PM told the Tajik President  that  there was vast  potential  in Pakistan for foreign investment in energy, mining,industry,  agriculture and other sectors and emphatically stressed that Tajikistan should  explore these  opportunities on priority basis for mutual benefits .

On  his part, the Tajik President  duly underscored the existing cordial  relations  between the two countries.

Both leaders also  discussed ways and means  for further strengthening  the cooperation  in various  fields and improving  regional connectivity and linkages between  their people.

The PM apprised the host President   about the continuosly deteriorating  human rights situation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and concerted efforts being made to change the demographic  structure. They also expressed  their deep concern  over the ongoing situation in Gaza and  urged the international  community to redouble their efforts for ending  the violence which has already caused   killings of thousands of Palestinians including women and children.

Both  the leaders also witnessed signing of  several  agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs)  in Aviation, Diplomacy ,  Education, Sports, People to People Linkages, Industrali  Cooperation, Tourism among others.

Hopefully,   these will materialise as soon as soon possible through concerted efforts in Islamabad and Dushanbe by all those responsible and concerned so that the fruits of these start reaching the people.

Relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan will also be further promoted and strengthened  mainly due to the PM’s personal efforts in boosting  Islamabad’s relations with more and more  foreign friendly countries and  attracting  maximum possible  foreign investment and collaborations  in different  sectors.

After  a two-day visit to Tajikistan, the PM along with his delegation flew to Kazakhstan on  a one-day visit to Astana to attend the 24th Summit  of the Council of the Heads of State  of the Shanghai  Cooperation Organization (SCO). Pakistan is a member of the SCO which was formed  in April 1996 as a strategic partner of the United Nations on the issue relating to political affairs, peace , besides China, Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan, Russia,   Uzbekistan, India, Iran, and Belarus being the latest addition  with Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others as the dialogue partners.

Addressing the elite gathering, the PM availed the opportunity to  categorically reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to SCO objectives of peace and prosperity, and emphatically  urged the member states to make collective efforts  against terrorism, and for poverty alleviation, dispute resolution,  making a  pointed reference to the ongoing  Israeli barbarism in Palestine., firmly assured that his country  will continue working to strengthen SCO  as an active  and integrated regional forum for achieving the common objectives  of peace and prosperity.

Terming terrorism as a major concern for the member states, he made a pointed  reference  to Pakistan and called for meaningful  engagement with the  Afghan Interim Government  from where  terrorists were targeting his country, attacking and killing innocent civilians, police and army personnel lately  quite frequently .

Highlighting Pakistan’s ideal strategic location, the PM made a pointed reference to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was a flagship  project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and it duly  supplemented the SCO vision of regional  connectivity and economic integration.

Felicitating  Chinese President Xi Jinping on assuming the SCO chairmanship  for  2024-25, he expressed the confidence that under his visionary  leadership, the SCO  would continue to grow and prosper  adding  that Pakistan aligns itself  with the socio-economic objectives of the SCO.

In short, the PM’s   address to the gathering   encompassed  all major  regional and international  issues including   terrprism and extremism,  Islamophobia,  instability in neighbouring Afghanistan,  poverty,  climate change,  regional  connectivity and resolution of disputes.

Besides the SCO Summit deliberations itself,  a lot of developments and activities also took place on the sidelines .

The PM moved around fast and interacted with a number  of participating  leaders.  Most importantly, the PM managed to interact  with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed       with him for some time  improving  Islamabad-Mosco bilateral  relations in a meaningful manner. He had done this without himself going  on a bilateral visit  or hosting the Russian President.  Pakistan’s relations with Russia  have two broad dimensions. It is something   which Pakistan’s  all weather, iron brother China also looked  upon favourably  and on the other hand it is something that worries India. PM Shehbaz Sharif  invited the Russian President to visit Pakistan at his convenience   at the earliest and also stressed on increased trade and revival of barter trade between the two countries.

The PM addressing the Summit of SCO Plus Format assured the gathering Pakistan will be pursuing  anti-terrorm, multilateralism  goals   during  its upcoming two years term  as a non-permanent  member of the UN Security Council.

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) , Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]

