Questioning UN’s credibility

THIS is with reference to the report “Imran’s detention ‘illegal’, ‘politically motivated’: UN body” (July 2), which carried the recommendation by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD) to release former Pakistani prime minister. Surprisingly, the group had nothing to say about various serious allegations against the former premier.

The man has been jailed for deliberately concealing details of the gifts he acquired from the Toshakhana when he was in power. In another case, he and his wife have been accused of retaining a jewellery set against an undervalued assessment. The set had been gifted by the Saudi crown prince. Then there are the ‘cipher’ and ‘Iddat’ cases against him in addition to the £190 million corruption case in which a key former confidant testified recently.

The independent group considers the cases to be without legal basis and politically motivated to exclude him from competing in the political arena. The Geneva-based working group has opined that the former prime minister should immediately be released.

While stressing that the detention was ‘arbitrary’, the group chose to remain silent on the allegations related to May 9 incidents in which the man’s supporters indulged in anti-state activities, attacking military installations and vandalising martyrs’ monuments.

Ever since his ouster, the imprisoned opposition leader and his party have left no stone unturned in harming the national interests by continuously creating political instability through subversive activities, spreading fake information and dark propaganda against the state and its institutions. This has further added to the economic woes of the country.

Moreover, the UN working group does not seem to be bothered about arbitrary detentions, kidnappings, and witch-hunt against political rivals and journalists, besides restrictions and threats to media organisations during his time in the seat of power. Many had found it a despotic approach to governance.

The UNWGAD might have established its credibility had it shown concerns when opposition leaders were being put in arbitrary detention over difference of opinion between 2018 and 2021. But by choosing to remain silent back then and raising its voice now, it has left no doubt in any sane mind about the inherent bias. Such an approach is a clear case of meddling in our internal affairs, and this should not be tolerated at all. The group, or any foreign entity, cannot be allowed to coerce our policymakers to release any convicted criminal. Pakistan by all means is a sovereign country, and its sovereignty must not be compromised.

The UN group should focus on raising its voice for the people who have been suffering from cruelty, atrocities and misery perpetrated by rogue nations, such as Israel. Is it not the group’s prime responsibility to voice its concerns over massive genocide by the barbaric Israeli forces in Gaza? Should the said group not raise its voice against the fascist Indian government in New Delhi that has been persecuting Muslims, Christians and even ‘low-caste’ Hindus for decades now?

SAJJAD KHATTAK

ATTOCK