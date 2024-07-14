Nationalism and terrorism complicate Durand Line dispute

The Durand Line Agreement was signed back in 1893, but the matter seems to have remained unresolved as some factions in Afghanistan claim their right over the land across the Pakistani border. There is also a growing trend of nationalism as the Pashtun population dwells on both sides of the border.

The conundrum is exacerbated by the deep presence of banned terrorist groups in Afghanistan, mainly the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). As a result, diplomatic and trade relations have remained halted. Officials have estimated daily losses in trade at $3 million. It is high time both countries started engagement on diplomatic and economic platforms.

In his book Afghanistan and Pakistan, Riaz Mohammad Khan suggested more than a decade ago that the Durand Line issue should be addressed by recognising it as an internationally acknowledged border. He emphasised that the Pashtun question should also be skillfully handled by paying attention to the reservations of the locals.

Also, China can help bridge this gap as it has announced a multi-billion-dollar investment in Afghanistan. China should compel the Afghan authorities to uproot terrorists. The role of clerics cannot be ignored in this regard. Government officials on both sides of the border should also take them into confidence. Finally, the Afghan Taliban should have a clear policy with regard to the terrorist groups.

SARANG ABDUL LATIF KHUHRO

HYDERABAD