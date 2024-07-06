First day of Muharram tomorrow? Ruet-e-Hilal committee to decide later today

In Pakistan, authorities are set to sight the moon for the new Islamic month today. The dates for Ashura holidays in the country will depend on the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s decision regarding the sighting of the Muharram moon.

If the moon is sighted on the evening of July 6, then Muharram 1 will fall on July 7, and Ashura will be observed on July 15 and 16, which are Monday and Tuesday. Consequently, public holidays will also be on July 15 and 16.

Alternatively, if the new Islamic year begins on July 8, then Ashura will be marked on July 16 and 17, resulting in public holidays on July 16 and 17, which fall on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram

Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of Muharram will be on Sunday, July 7, following the absence of a crescent moon sighting on Friday, July 5.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed in a statement that the new Islamic year will commence on Sunday. The month of Zilhajj will therefore last for 30 days, with Saturday, July 6, marking the final day of the month.

The Supreme Court’s statement read: “The Crescent Sighting Committee of the Supreme Court has decided that Saturday, 30/12/1445 AH according to the Umm Al Qura calendar, corresponding to July 6, 2024 AD, will complete the month of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1445 AH as thirty days. Sunday, 1/1/1446 AH according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to July 7, 2024 AD, will be the first day of the month of Muharram for the year 1446 AH.”