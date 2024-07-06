Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in disagreement over this crucial issue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds regarding peace with the royal family, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have different approaches to mending fences with the royal family. Harry wants to move on from the royal drama, while Meghan is not interested in taking the first step to heal the rift.

Harry’s eagerness to ease tension with the royals seemingly hurts Meghan, who, according to a source, expects an apology.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, are stuck in a “disagreement” over how to move on from their ongoing conflict with the royal family, an insider claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embroiled in a deep rift with the royals since they left the UK, with both sides showing “no sign of reconciliation.”

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may have their own “differences” regarding taking the first step to end the feud. Harry is less focused on an apology than Meghan and simply wants to move forward.

“Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that,” a source told Express UK.

“It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult. She genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit-down to hash things out, but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time,” the source added.

There are also speculations that King Charles wants to spend time with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, but it seems impossible unless Charles visits the US, as Harry and Meghan feel unsafe in the UK without police protection.