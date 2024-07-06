Pakistan faceoff against India tonight at World Championship of Legends 2024

For Pakistan, the lineup includes stars like Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Saeed Ajmal.

They will compete against India’s formidable squad, featuring Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM Pakistan time.

Both teams remain undefeated in the WCL 2024 so far, with Pakistan securing victories against Australia and the West Indies, while India has triumphed over England and the West Indies.

India currently tops the WCL points table with four points from two matches, sharing the same points as Pakistan. However, India’s superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.457 places them ahead of their arch-rivals.

In their tournament opener, India chased down a 166-run target to defeat England. Their second match saw them achieve a 27-run victory against the West Indies via the DLS method.

Pakistan began their campaign by successfully chasing a 190-run target against Australia. In their second match, they set a target of 195 runs and defended it successfully.

With both India and Pakistan undefeated and in excellent form, today’s contest promises to be a thrilling encounter between the two rivals.

Where to Watch

In Pakistan, the game can be live-streamed via Tamasha and Geo Super.

In India, Star Sports 1 Hindi channels will broadcast the match live on TV, while the India vs Pakistan live streaming will be available on the Fancode app or website for an affordable match pass of Rs 25.

SuperSport will show the match in South Africa. TNT Sports will be the broadcast partner in the United Kingdom. Fox Sports will cover the WCL in Australia.

In the United States and Canada, the match will be shown on Willow by CricBuzz, which will also provide live coverage in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where Starz Play will also telecast the match.