Delays in passport issuance cause disruption for families

This is with reference to the report ‘Inordinate delay in issuance of passports takes toll on Islamabad citizens’ (June 15). This year we were keenly looking forward to celebrate Eidul Fitr with our grandchildren after almost 10 years. As such, we were all excited, and eagerly waiting to have the much-awaited family get-together.

My daughter, who is based abroad with her family, had made all the bookings as well as reservations, and had especially arranged vacation for her children from school. On our part, we had also chalked out some travel plans and had made reservations.

However, since my daughter’s Pakistani passport had expired, she applied for its ‘urgent’ renewal online on March 9 by paying a sum of Rs21,475 (fee Rs7,500, service charges Rs2,500 and delivery charges Rs11,475) in foreign currency, well ahead of her travel itinerary.

In essence, as per the given schedule on the official website of directorate-general of Immigration and Passport, the whole process and delivery was to take two to three weeks. The passport office raised minor objections on March 22, and the same were responded to the same day. The passport was accordingly issued that very day as per the date mentioned on the passport. That still gave enough time for the delivery of the passport. However, it was delivered on April 23, exactly one month after it was printed.

Unfortunately, from March 31 to April 8, I made at least 68 calls from my smartphone to the office of the Director-General (DG) Immigration and Passport in Islamabad on almost all the given numbers, starting from the UAN to the DG’s number that was mentioned on the relevant website. However, not a single call was ever picked up by anyone. After my failed attempts to conect through phone calls, I even visited the DG’s office, but failed to even enter the waiting area. It was all jam-packed.

The passport could not be delivered in time, and, as a result, there was no family get-together. Apart from the emotional distress as well as trauma, my daughter had to shoulder the unnecessary burden of cancellation fee against airline tickets. Will anyone explain what is going on?

KHALED

NEW JERSEY, USA