CM Punjab expands merit scholarship program, approves new universities

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has green lit the Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship Program, significantly expanding the number of scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000. This initiative will cover 100% of the tuition fees for BS students from both public and eight private universities.

In a series of progressive decisions, the Chief Minister also approved the immediate establishment of new universities in Jhelum, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar. Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the swift implementation of the laptop scheme and the introduction of new disciplines in colleges, tailored to meet job market demands.

An online portal system for the appointment of Divisional Directors and Principals is set to be launched, streamlining administrative processes. The meeting, presided over by the Chief Minister, also reviewed plans to provide new buses for government colleges and examined recommendations for establishing universities under a public-private partnership.

A high-level ministry committee is proposed to oversee the affairs of private universities. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized expanding free MD CAT and Roy CAT classes in colleges, particularly benefiting students from remote areas. She highlighted the importance of facilitating private sector participation in higher education to enhance opportunities for youth in underprivileged regions.

Maryam Nawaz asserted that these steps are crucial for elevating the standard of education and making higher education accessible across Punjab.